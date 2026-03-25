50 Cent Signs $100m Deal To Launch Entertainment Hub

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American rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has signed a $100m deal to launch a new entertainment hub in New York City, marking his latest expansion into hospitality and experiential entertainment.

The project, developed in partnership with Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, will see the creation of PH Live at the Planet Hollywood Times Square location, according to a company statement.

The venue is designed as a multi-purpose entertainment destination, featuring advanced LED technology, live music performances, film and television premieres, private functions, and live sports simulcasts.

In addition to entertainment, PH Live will cater to corporate gatherings and VIP experiences, positioning it as a premium nightlife and entertainment hub in one of the world’s busiest commercial districts.

The partnership marks 50 Cent’s first major venture into a combined restaurant and entertainment concept. The venue will offer a curated dining experience, blending casual dining with upscale presentation alongside immersive entertainment.

“This is about creating the ultimate entertainment destination,” 50 Cent said, highlighting the concept’s integration of music, film, sports, and nightlife under one roof. Earl added that the collaboration reflects a broader strategy to reposition Planet Hollywood within the global entertainment space, citing 50 Cent’s influence across music, television, and business as a key driver of the project’s appeal.

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The development builds on 50 Cent’s growing portfolio beyond music, which includes television production, branded experiences, and strategic partnerships.

The rapper, known for producing hit series such as Power and BMF, is expected to incorporate elements of his film and television career into the venue, including curated memorabilia displays.

Looking ahead, both parties indicated that PH Live could expand beyond New York, with plans to explore other U.S. cities, including Shreveport, Louisiana, where 50 Cent is already investing in film and television infrastructure.

The deal also strengthens 50 Cent’s existing relationship with Planet Hollywood, which includes a Las Vegas residency and branded hospitality offerings within the resort.

Beyond music, 50 Cent has built a diversified career in film and television. He is the creator and executive producer of Power, which has expanded into multiple spin-offs, cementing his influence in entertainment production.