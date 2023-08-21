PDP Appoints Philip Aduda As Kogi Caretaker Chairman
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Philip Aduda as the party’s caretaker chairman in Kogi State.
The appointment was announced late Sunday by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar M. Bature.
The appointment was made after extensive consultations with the Kogi State stakeholders, said Bature.
Aduda is a former senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly.
The other members of the Kogi State Caretaker Committee are:
- Hon. Joshua Adejoh – Member
- Hon. Sunday Shigaba – Member
- Paul Ukwenya – Member
- Hon. Gbenga Olorunnipa – Member
- Hon. MO Sule – Member
- Chief Dayo Akande – Member
- Hon. Tola Ade – Member
- Audu Idris – Member
- Hon. Sheidu O Abara – Member
- Bilkisu Onusagba – Member
- Abiola Olajubu – Member
- Grace Atawodi – Member
- Hon. George Daika – Secretary
- MRS. MARIA ADEYEMI – ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY
The committee will be inaugurated on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT, at 10 AM.
The NWC said the appointment of the caretaker committee was in line with the party’s constitution, which provides for the appointment of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in situations where the tenure of the elected state working committee has expired.
The NWC urged all members of the PDP in Kogi State to support the caretaker committee to enable it to deliver on its mandate.