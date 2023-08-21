We Will Pay All Salary Arrears Before December 31, Abia Govt Assures Workers

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has assured the state civil servants that the promise to pay all salaries and arrears owed by the previous government before December 31st is still assured.

This was revealed to journalists on Sunday by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Akpara in Umuahia, the state capital.

Akpara said that the government of Alex Otti is poised on delivering all campaign promises in the state.

He said the ongoing verification of civil servants was to sanitize the system, fish out ghost workers and ensure prompt payment of workers salaries as at when due

He, however, urged Abians to be patient as the government is making progress in cleaning the rot that has held the state down for the past 24years.

He said, “We urge Abians to be patient with us because we are already making progress with the verification; pensions, gratuity and salaries will be paid as and when due and other things that pertain to the dividends of democracy will get to the people.

“For over eight years, we fought the political battle to liberate Abia with our principal and to God be the glory we were able to capture the seat of power

“But for us it’s not just about capturing the seat of power because they said to whom much is given, much is expected and the reward for hard work is more work. We came into government with several manifestoes and one of them is that the workforce of Abia State must be taken care of, the governor has abolished the era of core and non-core civil servants.

“The workers must receive their salaries as at when due. That is why we are doing the regularization and harmonization of civil servants making sure that we pay the genuine workers.

“We are telling the Abia people that the promise we made to them concerning paying all arrears of salary on or before December 31, 2023, remains sacrosanct. Things will definitely change in the State in terms of infrastructure, health and education.”

