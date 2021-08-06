PDP Crisis: Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Odeyemi Withdraws Resignation Letter

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Diran Odeyemi, has withdrawn his resignation from office.

Odeyemi, who made a volte-face promised to work with the National Chairman, Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the party to ensure a successful national convention, which will usher in new national officers.

Odeyemi, who was among the seven deputy national officers that tendered their resignation on Tuesday, said in a letter dated August 4, 2021, that his decision to withdraw his resignation was taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The letter read, “I write to withdraw my letter of resignation as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of our great party.

“This decision is taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“I also wish to state expressly that whatever embarrassment the resignation has caused the party, its leaders, members and supporters is highly regretted.

“Most importantly, in view of the fact that the tenure of myself and other members of the present National Working Committee will expire in another three months, it is my view that the boat should not be rocked under any guise.

“Consequently, I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the party and the Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC, and will continue to play my roles to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.

“May God endow our leaders with wisdom to navigate the ship of the party to a safe harbour. Amen.”

Efforts to speak with Odeyemi were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls to his phone.