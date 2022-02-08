PDP Deploys Governors, Ministers In 34-Member Campaign Council For FCT Council Polls

To underscore the importance of the Federal Capital Territory council election coming up on February 12, the two leading parties in the country, the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, have set up high level committees to ensure they secure victory.

But the PDP will get the award for the most high-powered campaign committee, and probably the most expensive campaign.

It set up a 34-member National Campaign Council for the February 12, 2022 Council Elections which is chaired by the Benue State governor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

Other governors in the Campaign Council include Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, who is the secretary.

Other members are Walid Jibrin, David Mark, Bukola Saraki, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ibrahim Idris, Ndudi Elumelu , Philip Aduda, Uche Ekwunife, Prof. Jerry Gana, Zainab Maina, Gabriel Suswam, Magaret Icheen, Zainab Kure, Solomon Ewuga, Theophilus Shan, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, Jiba Micah, Hassan Sokodabo, Ngbede John, Zakka Sunday, Dr Sam Uhuotu, Babatunde Mohammed, Francis Orogu, Tanko Beji, Chris Hassan, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Felicia Owolabi and Hadiza Mohammed.

For the ruling party however, the two serving ministers of the FCT, messrs Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu will lead the campaign.

A member of the ruling party accused the PDP on Tuesday “Of stockpiling money to bribe voters at the polling units by pulling out governors out of their states to come for a common council election in FCT.

“I don’t know what they want to achieve; they just want to make the election too expensive. That’s a bad standard to set.”

A member of the Zakka Campaign Council however said “PDP only set up that Committee because of the importance attached to the election.

“If PDP wanted to bribe voters, we will not campaign. We will not even release our committee but see us campaigning.

“APC is jittery because they have failed Nigerians. We will defeat them. People know they (APC) want to rig but we won’t allow them,” he said during a campaign stopover in Wuse on Tuesday morning.