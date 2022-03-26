PDP Is Wicked People’s Party – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the People’s Democratic Party as “wicked people’s party” saying the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would win the 2023 election.

In an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER at the ongoing convention of the party, Fani-Kayode said there’s nothing stopping the APC from winning.

Speaking specifically on the organisation of the convention, the former minister described it “As a family arrangement. Anywhere we feel to move forward, we will move forward.”

On the prospect of the party in 2023, he said, “We will defeat the wicked people’s party hands down.”

Responding to the deplorable situation of the country that could imperil the party, he said “I don’t see a crisis,” in the country, adding that, “I see a situation where we need to develop despite the challenges we are facing.

“There are so many things we have succeeded in. But today we are talking about coming together to move the party forward to have our Presidential flag bearer.”