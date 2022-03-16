PDP NEC To Decide Atiku’s Presidential Ambition

The presidential ambition of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, may be in focus later today when the National Executive Committee(NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party meet.

Some members of the NEC are already kicking against the presidential ambition of Mr Abubakar.

A number of them who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday morning at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja said it’s wrong for him to assume he will always get the party’s ticket whenever he wants to contest.

Ahead of the NEC meeting which begins in less than two hours , a member who prefers anonymity but gave insight of what is likely to transpire during the NEC meeting, accused Abubakar of not “appreciating what the south has done for him.”

He explained that “Atiku’s political base is South. His people don’t like him that much. We have always supported him. Now that it’s the South’s turn to get the presidential ticket that we demand his support, he’s playing his selfish card.

“It’s a lie for him to say the PDP’s chance is brighter with him. On the contrary, PDP will lose again if Atiku is on the ticket.

“It’s the south’s turn and it’s as simple as that. He should listen to the agitation and be selfless. Let him stop sounding over confident and selfish.”

Another member of NEC told THE WHISTLER that the former Vice President wants to destroy the PDP.

“Imagine Atiku endorsing someone from the South; then PDP will be sure of victory but his desire to have the party’s ticket at all cost will spell doom for the party.

“We will meet at NEC and take a position. Some of us want a categorical statement of decision to zone the ticket to the South and that we will insist,” she said.

The atmosphere at the Secretariat is tense as members have broken into caucus meetings with the southern caucus still sticking to their demand to have the ticket.