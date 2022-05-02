PDP Reinstates Kano Excos Sacked Over Loyalty To Kwankwaso

In compliance with a court ruling, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated its Kano executive committee members sacked over their alleged loyalty to former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision to reinstate the sacked excos followed an extensive deliberation by the NWC and in obedience to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Alhaji Shehu Sagagi-led Kano State Executive, as well as all executive members of our Party at all levels in Kano State, are hereby reinstated,” the statement read in part.

The PDP NWC dissolved the Sagagi-led executive council days before the defection of Kwankwaso to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Meanwhile, the party also declared Barr. Silas Onu as the authentic chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State in obedience to a similar court judgment.

“Also, in obedience to a similar Judgment of Court, the NWC has declared Barr. Silas Onu as the Ebonyi State Chairman of our great Party.”

“All leaders, critical stakeholders, relevant agencies and our teeming members, particularly in Kano and Ebonyi States in the two states should please note.”