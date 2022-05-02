PDP Reinstates Kano Excos Sacked Over Loyalty To Kwankwaso

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
pdp
PDP Logo

In compliance with a court ruling, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reinstated its Kano executive committee members sacked over their alleged loyalty to former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision to reinstate the sacked excos followed an extensive deliberation by the NWC and in obedience to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Alhaji Shehu Sagagi-led Kano State Executive, as well as all executive members of our Party at all levels in Kano State, are hereby reinstated,” the statement read in part.

RELATED
Nigeria

Two Die While Trying To Retrieve Phone From Pit Toilet In Kano

The PDP NWC dissolved the Sagagi-led executive council days before the defection of Kwankwaso to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Meanwhile, the party also declared Barr. Silas Onu as the authentic chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State in obedience to a similar court judgment.

“Also, in obedience to a similar Judgment of Court, the NWC has declared Barr. Silas Onu as the Ebonyi State Chairman of our great Party.”

“All leaders, critical stakeholders, relevant agencies and our teeming members, particularly in Kano and Ebonyi States in the two states should please note.”

You might also like

PDP Appeals Decision On Suit Seeking To Stop Party’s Presidential Primary

Oyo Rep, PDP Chairman Defect To APC

JUST IN: Presidential Aspirants Lose N80 Million After Disqualification By PDP

2023: Wike Gets 48hrs To Release Ex-Militant Running For Rivers Governorship

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.