PDP Supporter Beaten Up For Destroying Obi’s Posters In Enugu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some supposed supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, have pounced on a man wearing a PDP attire for allegedly destroying Obi’s campaign posters at Nsukka in Enugu State.

Advertisement

The man’s shirt was stripped as Obi supporters were seen in a viral video taunting him.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened at Total roundabout by NIPOST at Nsukka Friday night.

His taunters were seen laughing and mocking him for destroying Obi’s posters.

In another development, supporters of the Labour Party on Friday at Nsukka removed campaign banners of the Peoples Democratic Party and those of the All Progressives Congress during a protest against the scarcity of new naira notes and high cost of petrol products.

In a viral video, a protester was saying, “They are removing PDP and APC banners. This shows that youths have rejected PDP and APC. They have chosen Labour.”

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the protest forced filling stations to shut.

One of the protesters said, “It is only in Nsukka that prices of petrol rise and will never come down. We started buying a litre at N350 when it was N200 in other places around here. Today it is N500, and nobody has been arrested.”

VIDEO: @OfficialPDPNig Supporter Beaten Up For Destroying Obi's Posters In Enugu pic.twitter.com/ouHBs8lknL — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) February 11, 2023

A petrol attendant, on condition of anonymity, said, “Our manager told us not to open on Friday when he learnt about the planned protest. We are not the cause of the price increase. We buy these products from other markers.”

The closing of filling station jerked a litre of PMS to N1,000 at the university community on Friday, our correspondent learnt.

Advertisement

The residents also expressed worries over the increasing scarcity of naira notes.

Emenike, a driver, said, “I went to my bank yesterday. They gave me N2,000, and I spent N300 to get there. They claimed there was no cash.”

A survey at Nsukka, weekend, shows that ATMs of various banks are not dispensing, and most POS operators do not have cash.