PDP Will Surprise APC On June 13 – Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Debo Ologunagba, has said the party is united with other opposition parties for the election of the leadership of the 10th national assembly on June 13.

He said the unity would show on the floor of both houses during the election and to good effect against the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, where it stated its position for the first time on what its plans for the election are, the party said such plans would not be revealed but kept to be used as a surprise on the election day.

The PDP leads other opposition political parties in both chambers.

While the combined numbers of senators-elect of the opposition parties are 9 short of the APC, it leads the APC in the House of Representatives.

With the APC facing internal rebellion, the opposition parties are hoping that the candidates for both offices would be the ones they have anointed come June 13.

While they have not announced support for any candidate, Ologunagba said there was no need as their strategies are best kept secret to be deployed on the D-Day.

“With regard to the current race for the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, it is instructive to note that the opposition parties put together to form a strong majority in the National Assembly and we are very mindful of that.

“The PDP leadership is working together with our members-elect and opposition parties in the two chambers.

“Irrespective of the ongoing claims in the media, I want to inform you that the PDP has a clear direction which we hold close to our chest.

“Our members are united in that direction and it will show on the floor of both Houses of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“In all, we do not discountenance the fact that the opposition parties have the majority in the National Assembly which we are ready to deploy maximally,” he said.

Although the PDP has seen its rank depleted by 11 of its members-elect from Rivers State on account of ex-governor Nyesom Wike’s alliance with the anointed APC candidates, the opposition APC candidates are thought to have the number to more than compensate for that.

THE WHISTLER reports that three former PDP chieftains Godswill Akpabio, Orji Kalu and Osita Izunaso are among the four candidates vying for the Senate presidency.

The fourth candidate is Abdulaziz Yari, ex-governor of Zamfara State.

In the House, the anointed APC candidate Abbas Tajudeen leads the pack of Mukhtar Batera, Princess Miriam Onuoha, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Sada Soli, Aminu Sani Jaji and Idris Wase, the immediate past deputy speaker for the Speakership.

Benjamin Kalu, the lawmaker from Abia State was chosen by the APC for the deputy Speakership.