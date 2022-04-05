PDP Zoning Committee Meets, To Throw Presidential Ticket Open

In a make or mar meeting, the zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party is holding a crucial meeting to determine if the presidential ticket of the party should be thrown open or zoned.

It’s expected that the Committee will make known its decision with a source saying the meeting which has lasted for over three hours already will produce an open contest for all aspirants.

Sources at the meeting said the Committee will not want to cause problems for the party by zoning it as aspirants from various zones are strongly for open contest.

The meeting which is taking place at the Benue state governor’s lodge, Abuja, is said to be presided over by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who is the Chairman.

The 37 members committee are said to be in attendance.

The sitting of the Committee is sequel to the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party to set up a Committee to look into the issue of zoning so as to calm frayed nerves.

Among the zones vying for the party’s ticket, the South East, South South, North West and North Central are heavily represented while the North East has one and the South West has one.

Those from the South South are Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

While the South East has former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, former senate president and Mr Anyim Pius Anyim, the North Central had another former senate president, Mr Bukola Saraki, and former candidate of the party in 2019, Mr Atiku Abubakar.

North West has Sokoto State governor, Mr Aminu Tambuwal and Bauchi State governor, Mr Bala Mohammed.