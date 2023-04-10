Peak Milk Deletes ‘Offensive’ Easter Advert After Criticisms By Nigerians, CAN

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, producers of Peak Milk, has deleted its Good Friday advert following outrage online by several Nigerians.

The company had on Friday posted a photo of a dented Peak Milk container tagged “Bruised and Pierced for Us” and “all for our good” to mark the Easter celebration.

The advert did not sit down well with many Nigerians on social media.

Good Friday is a day set apart by Christians to remember the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary, leading to His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, in a statement on Sunday, urged the company to retract the advert and tender a public apology, describing the advert as “totally unacceptable”.

He said, “We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned,” Daramola wrote.

Less than an hour after the CAN’s statement was posted via Facebook, THE WHISTLER checked Peak Milk’s official Facebook and Twitter pages and discovered that the ads copies had been removed.