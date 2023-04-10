Unpaid Salary Arrears: Lagos Police Move To Avert Planned Protest By Retired Officers

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A memo between the Lagos State’s Intelligence Bureau, Ikeja and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, obtained by THE WHISTLER has confirmed reports of a planned protest by retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force over unpaid six months’ salary arrears.

The retired officers who are within the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), in a letter titled: ‘PAY ARREARS OR GO’, said they had concluded plans to protest in Lagos, Katsina, Benue, Cross River among other states.

The officers are not only demanding the payment of six-month salary arrears approved and reportedly implemented by the Federal Government, but the immediate removal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba whose tenure elapsed in March.

In a police memo seen by THE WHISTLER, the Officer in Charge of the state’s intelligence bureau called the attention of the Lagos CP to the proposed plan and recommended that actionable strategies be put in place to avert the protest scheduled for May 29.

The memo referred to the letter by the retired officers, saying to the Lagos Command to “diligently peruse, strictly monitor and generate the actionable intelligence that could support tactical operations”.

The memo also asked that the command render information and update “when and where necessary”, noting, “Please, treat as very important while acknowledging receipt for the compliance”.

It is uncertain whether the IGP is taking steps to pay the salaries or has reached out to the affected personnel.

However, THE WHISTLER can report that there are many more aggrieved serving policemen yet to be paid their six-month salary arrears, but cannot protest publicly for the security of their jobs.

BACKGROUND

The Nigeria Police Force began payment of arrears in February 2022.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the police authorities planned to pay eight-month arrears following the approval of funds by the Federal Government to implement the upward review of salaries.

Recall that the payment followed threats by junior officers to embark on indefinite strike over failure to review salaries, poor welfare, and lack of police kits and accoutrements among others.

Thus, in February, all police personnel were paid two-month arrears, varied by rank and percentage differences. The personnel were elated and could only hope for the remaining six months to be paid soon.

The year came to an end, and the agitation started quietly again.

Hence, the IGP in his wisdom in January 2023, decided to pay the six-month salary arrears to junior officers from the Constable to Inspector (I) and senior officers from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

Officers in the middle ranks including Inspector (II), ASP, DSP Superintendent of Police (SP) and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), were however left out.

THE WHISTLER learnt that paying the junior ranks was to avert future embarrassment to the police while paying the top officers was against the background that many of them were on their way to retirement.

While there are still uncertainties as to why such decisions were taken, THE WHISTLER gathered that the Federal Government had only made a part of the fund available, leading to the selective payment.