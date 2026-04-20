Peller Sparks Debate After Declaring N100m Savings Untouchable

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has sparked widespread reactions online after stating that his N100m in savings is strictly off-limits, even in the face of urgent family emergencies.

The Nigerian content creator remarked in a viral video featuring skit maker Sir Balo, on Monday, where he explained his disciplined approach to personal finance. The conversations revolved around money management, savings culture, and family responsibility.

In the video, Peller revealed that he operates a strict financial rule, insisting he never allows his account balance to fall below N100m under any circumstance.

“I don’t ever allow myself to be broke below N100 million. Even if anybody wants to die in the family, I won’t touch it,” he said, adding that he prefers to seek alternative income streams, such as paid promotions, whenever he faces urgent financial needs.

His comments have triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms, with supporters praising his financial discipline and long-term thinking, particularly in Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

Others, however, have criticised the stance as overly rigid, arguing that it overlooks the cultural expectations of family support, especially during emergencies where immediate financial assistance may be critical.

Advertisement

In Nigeria, extended family responsibilities often play a central role in financial decision-making, with many individuals expected to contribute to medical expenses, education, and other urgent needs beyond their immediate households.

Peller’s position has therefore sparked a broader debate about the balance between maintaining financial boundaries and fulfilling social obligations in a system where informal family support often substitutes for institutional safety nets.

Some social media users reacted humorously, with one commenter joking about needing “financial approval” before responding to emergencies, while others questioned the practicality of such a strict rule.

@didiezenwa said “But if the person finally kpai for your family, you’ll donate money for his burial after refusing to help them abi? Congratulations”

Another reaction from @thatibm lol, look at who y’all take advice from. Life never humbles you sha continue spilling rubbish. Even if this is your mentality, is it okay to say this out in public?

Advertisement

@chyddo Imagine being able to make this statement in your early 20s while graduates can barely afford food. Pick your struggle wisely!!!