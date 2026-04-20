Police Arrest 60-Year- Old Gun Runner In C’River

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The Police Command in Cross River says it has arrested a suspected 60-year-old gun runner, and recovered two locally fabricated firearms.

This is contained in statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, on Monday in Calabar.

Eitokpah said that the suspect was apprehended in Odukpani Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, at about 1700 hours.

He said that the arrest was part of the sustained effort to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and violent crime in the state.

According to him, the arrest followed credible intelligence received by operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit on the activities of a suspected arms trafficker within Ubanbat community of Odukpani.

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“Acting swiftly on the information, police operatives mobilised to the area and apprehended the suspect.

“Upon arrest, the suspect was subjected to a thorough search, which led to the recovery of two locally fabricated long guns concealed in his possession.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is involved in the illicit trafficking of firearms and had adopted covert methods to evade detection.

“He has also provided useful information aiding ongoing investigations into a wider network of illegal arms fabrication and distribution within the state.”

Eitokpah reiterated the state Commissioner of Police, Rashid Afegbua, commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

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He urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information through the command’s emergency contact lines.