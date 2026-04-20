I Was Barred From Ogun APC Stakeholders Meeting — Gbenga Daniel

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Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East at the Senate, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, was reportedly denied access to the ongoing All Progressives Congress Ogun East stakeholders meeting at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu Ode, on Monday.

Daniel disclosed this in a viral video in circulation.

The video showed the former governor addressing party supporters from his white campaign bus, branded with the OGD/PBAT Movement.

Daniel said, “We are here for our Ogun East APC caucus meeting, but surprisingly, we have been barred; we are told that we can’t enter, but let it be said that whatever they do here today is null and void.”

The invitation letter for the emergency stakeholders meeting sent out by the leadership of the party in Ijebu Ode included deputy governors, past and serving local government chairmen, councillors, past and serving members of both the state and National Assemblies, among others, as expected to attend.