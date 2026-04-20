ADC Denies Talks With PRP Ahead Of Court Judgment

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The African Democratic Congress has denied reports suggesting it is in talks with another political party, specifically the Peoples Redemption Party, ahead of an expected court judgment concerning its leadership dispute.

In a statement addressing the claim, the party spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

This he also shared on X, and there he said: “Our attention has been drawn to a story in circulation that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in talks with another political party, specifically the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in anticipation of its court judgment.”

It described the report as false, stating: “We would like to state categorically that this is not true.”

The ADC leadership further clarified its position on coalition discussions.

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It said: “The coalition leadership is not having any such conversation with any political party at the moment.”

Reaffirming its current focus, the party stated: “We are fully committed to ensuring that the illegal action taken against our leadership by INEC and other agents of the ruling party is upturned.

“We believe that this is the only path to safeguarding the rule of law and ensuring that multiparty democracy survives in Nigeria.

While acknowledging openness to broader political collaboration, the statement added: “While we are open to expanding the coalition to bring all opposition elements in the country together to rescue our country, we remain clear about the responsibility that this moment has imposed on us. We will not abdicate that responsibility.”

It also dismissed claims of a possible defection or abandonment of the party.

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Abdullah stated: “Therefore, any suggestion that we are considering abandoning the ADC is preemptive and speculative, and should be ignored.”

On the ongoing legal and political situation, the party said: “Notwithstanding the flagrant bastardisation of democratic institutions, the ADC leadership remains confident that the judicial institutions will, at this defining moment, resist the pressure to be complicit in undermining Nigeria’s democracy.”