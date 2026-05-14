PenCom Clears PFAs To Invest In Dangote Refinery’s $50bn IPO

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The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) a special regulatory waiver permitting them to invest pension assets in the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP), in a move expected to deepen institutional participation in what could become one of Africa’s largest public offerings.

The Commission, in a circular, said the approval represents a one-off regulatory dispensation designed specifically for the Dangote Refinery IPO due to its strategic economic importance, strong financial structure and potential impact on Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Under the waiver, PFAs will be allowed to participate in the IPO despite the company not fully meeting some of the conventional eligibility requirements ordinarily imposed on equity investments under pension fund regulations, including profitability track record and dividend payment history.

PenCom stressed that the decision followed a detailed assessment of the refinery’s investment fundamentals, broader economic significance and the established performance record of its majority shareholder, Dangote Industries Limited.

According to the Commission, the refinery forms part of a wider $40 billion industrial expansion initiative covering oil refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser production and related industries, all of which are expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.

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“The Commission has carefully evaluated the strategic investment opportunity and the economic impact of the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) on the pension industry and the wider economy,” PenCom stated.

“In light of these considerations, the Commission has reviewed the request for a special dispensation that would permit Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to invest pension fund assets in the IPO.”

The regulator noted that the waiver should not be interpreted as a permanent relaxation of investment rules or a precedent for future IPOs, emphasizing that the approval applies solely to the Dangote Refinery offer because of its exceptional scale and national economic significance.

The Dangote Refinery IPO, expected to open in mid-2026, will reportedly offer about 10 per cent of the company’s equity to the investing public as part of efforts by the Dangote Group to raise fresh capital for further industrial expansion and debt optimisation.

Market analysts estimate that the offering could value the refinery at approximately $50 billion, equivalent to about N70 trillion, making it one of the most valuable corporate listings ever contemplated in Africa’s capital market history.

The development is expected to attract significant interest from institutional investors, including pension fund managers, insurance firms and asset management companies seeking long-term infrastructure and industrial investment opportunities.

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Nigeria’s pension industry currently manages assets valued at over N20 trillion, with a substantial portion invested in Federal Government securities due to strict regulatory safeguards designed to preserve contributors’ funds.

Industry observers believe PenCom’s approval could broaden investment diversification within the pension sector while simultaneously supporting local participation in strategic national infrastructure assets.

However, the Commission maintained that PFAs must continue to uphold strict fiduciary responsibilities in evaluating the investment.

PenCom directed pension fund operators to independently assess their exposure to the IPO using their internal risk management and investment governance frameworks before committing contributors’ funds.

The regulator also warned that PFAs would remain fully accountable to pension contributors for the outcome of their investment decisions, adding that all existing capital market rules and investor protection mechanisms would remain fully applicable throughout the IPO process.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, is regarded as Africa’s largest single-train refinery, with installed refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. The facility was established to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and strengthen energy security while supporting foreign exchange savings and industrial development.

Analysts say the planned listing could further deepen Nigeria’s capital market by increasing market capitalisation, boosting liquidity and providing domestic institutional investors with access to a major industrial asset previously unavailable on the public market.