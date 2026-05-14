Court Remands Abuja Cleric Accused Of Defiling 14-Year-Old

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An Abuja High Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a cleric, Amos Isah, accused of defilement, pending verification of his previous bail.

Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi ordered the remand Isah, founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Voice of Fire Ministry International, Gwagwalada, in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kuje, FCT.

The prosecution alleged that Isah lured a 14-year-old girl to his office in the church premises and defiled her.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 3, 4 and 14 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition)Act, 201

Justice Osho-Adebiyi ordered the defendant’s counsel to present documentation of the bail previously granted Isah by another high court.

The judge gave the order after Isah pleaded not guilty to eight counts of defilement.

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Isah was arrested by the police in June 2025, and was arraigned on July 22,2025 before a vacation judge, Justice J.E Obanor in a high court in Maitama.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was then reassigned to Justice Osho-Adebiyi on March 11, following an application from the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana.

On April 21, the matter came up before Justice Osho-Adebiyi, however, the defendant did not appear in court.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, O.U Sule, SAN, informed the court that his client had been granted bail by a sister court.

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Justice Osho-Adebiyi, noted that the record of the bail and sureties was not before the court.

“His record of surety is not before the court; if I tell him to go, who am I releasing him to?”, the judge asked .

Sule persisted in his request that the defendant be released on his honour, but the judge declined.

“Until I get the record, there is really not much I can do. You have not applied for bail before me.”

Sule then asked for an oral bail application, but the prosecution (Imana) informed the court that she has another matter at another court.

“I am opposed to the oral application, I am before another court,” she said.

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Justice Osho-Adebiyi noted further that the sureties were not in court and their documents were not before the court.

“The defendant is hereby remanded to the correctional centre pending his bail determination.”

The court, therefore, directed the defendant counsel (Sule) to inform the registrar when they will be ready with the necessary documents.

Justice Osho-Adebiyi then adjourned until June 30 for commencement of trial.