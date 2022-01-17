PENCOM Moves To Review Pension Reform Act 2014

The National Pension Commission in a bid to review the Pension Reform Act 2014 last week organized a retreat in Abuja.

The retreat aimed to identify salient issues to be reviewed in the PRA 2014 as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the Bill.

A statement from PenCom stated that it is expected that the National Assembly would subsequently organize a public hearing in order to provide an avenue for stakeholders to formally make input into the proposed amendments.

The PRA 2014 was enacted following a review of the initial Pension Reform Act of 2004, which introduced legal and institutional frameworks of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and established PenCom to regulate and supervise all pension matters in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the retreat, the Director General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, informed the participants that the PRA 2014 codified one of the most important socio-economic reform initiatives of the Federal Government.

This, she said led to a pension industry that has accumulated pension assets in excess of N13trn invested in various aspects of the Nigerian economy.

She noted that the review is a corollary to some implementation challenges encountered with certain sections of the Act not long after its enactment in July 2014.

This is in addition to persistent calls from stakeholders for the amendment of some sections of the Act, which resulted in several legislative initiatives through the sponsorship of Bills for amendment of the PRA 2014 by the National Assembly.

Consequently, she explained that the Commission, as the regulator of the pension industry, decided to coordinate and harmonize the various efforts in order to achieve a more comprehensive and constructive exercise for the review of the PRA 2014.