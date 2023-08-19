Peter Obi, Davido, Others Console Wizkid Over Mom’s Death

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian afrobeats stars Davido, Olamide, and other celebrities have condoled with award winning singer, Wizkid, over the demise of his mother.

The singer lost his mom, Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday.

Prior to his mother’s demise, Wizkid often shared stories about her unwavering support toward his craft and his affection for her.

The singer had dedicated a song to her titled ‘Mummy Mi’. He also paid tributes to his mum in other songs like ‘Joy’ and ‘Jaiye Jaiye’.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote: “On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.”

In his condolence message shared on Twitter, Davido said: “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time.”

On his part, rapper and music executive, Olamide wrote: “Prayers up for wiz “

Singer Cheque wrote, “Deepest condolences to Wizkid and his family”

Reality TV star, Tacha wrote: “My heart goes out to Wizkid and his family on the loss of his mum 😢”