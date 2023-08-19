Peter Obi, Davido, Others Console Wizkid Over Mom’s Death

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Nigerian afrobeats stars Davido, Olamide, and other celebrities have condoled with award winning singer, Wizkid, over the demise of his mother.

Advertisement

The singer lost his mom, Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday.

Prior to his mother’s demise, Wizkid often shared stories about her unwavering support toward his craft and his affection for her.

The singer had dedicated a song to her titled ‘Mummy Mi’. He also paid tributes to his mum in other songs like ‘Joy’ and ‘Jaiye Jaiye’.

RELATED
Nigeria

‘We Don’t Trust Governors To Disburse Tinubu’s N180bn Palliatives To Nigerians’ — CACOL Calls…

Nigeria Politics

PDP To APC: You Lied, Our Star Witness Did Not Say Gov Sule Won Guber Election

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote: “On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.”

In his condolence message shared on Twitter, Davido said: “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time.”

Advertisement

On his part, rapper and music executive, Olamide wrote: “Prayers up for wiz “

Singer Cheque wrote, “Deepest condolences to Wizkid and his family”

Reality TV star, Tacha wrote: “My heart goes out to Wizkid and his family on the loss of his mum 😢”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement