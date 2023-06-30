Peter Obi Deletes Tweet Addressing Tinubu As ‘Mr President’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election has deleted a tweet addressing the winner of the polls, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as ‘Mr President’.

Advertisement

Obi who is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as president had earlier published a tweet condemning the 120-car convoy of the president when he return from France.

The LP candidate who said Nigerian leaders must lead the charge in sacrificing for the country referred to Tinubu as ‘Mr President’.

Moments later, Obi deleted the tweet and published a new one that substituted the ‘120-car convoy of Mr President’ with ‘a trending motorcade video’.

In the new tweet, Obi maintained that Nigerian leaders must address the suffering in the country and lead by example.

“We cannot continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifices must now start from the leaders visibly, and measurably at all times because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering,” he tweeted.

Advertisement