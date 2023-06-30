JUST IN: THE WHISTLER Ex-Staff Uche Kalu, Youngest Abia Assembly Member, Elected Majority Leader

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Honourable Uchenna Okoro Kalu, the youngest lawmaker in the Abia State House of Assembly, has emerged as the Majority Leader.

Kalu, hailing from Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, was elected to the State House of Assembly during the last general elections, capturing the attention of voters with his youthful energy, visionary ideas, and commitment to community development.

At the age of 33, Kalu’s rise to the principal position followed his election as the lawmaker-elect representing the Arochukwu State Constituency in the March 18 state elections.

A first-time lawmaker, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that Kalu polled a total of 7,197 votes to defeat the candidate of the then ruling People Democratic Party, who got 2,585, the All Progressives Congress, 2,963, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, 1,078, and the Young Progressives Party candidate who scored 1,729.

As the Majority Leader, he will assume a crucial role in shaping the legislative agenda in Abia Assembly.

He will be responsible for coordinating and guiding the activities of the majority party, ensuring that their priorities and objectives are effectively communicated and pursued.