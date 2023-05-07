Peter Obi Joins Tinubu In Celebrating Victor Osimhen For Breaking Samuel Eto’o, George Weah Records

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has joined in congratulating Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, for scoring the goal that won Napoli their third Serie A title and first in 33 years on Thursday.

Advertisement

Osimhen’s equalizing goal against Udinese in the 52nd minute helped Napoli end their long wait for the Scudetto (championship) at the Diego Maradona Stadium where his club were crowned champions.

“I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, whose 22nd goal of the season earned Napoli a 1-1 draw at Udinese and was enough to win the great Italian Football Club their first Serie A league title since 1990,” Obi tweeted on Sunday.

The goal now places Osimhen ahead of Samuel Eto’o as African player with the most goals in a single Serie A season.

The Nigerian striker also surpassed Leberia’s George Weah’s record for the highest African goal scorer in the Italian top flight with 47 goals.

Obi said, “Osimhen’s feat is more remarkable when it is recalled that Napoli last won the title during the days of the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

Advertisement

“Osimhen’s inspiring story of rising from the slums of Ojota Lagos to become one of the best footballers in the world is an eloquent testimony to what Nigerian youths can achieve if given the right atmosphere to pursue their dreams.”

He added, “It is yet another proof that a new Nigeria is POssible if we harness the abundant talents of our teeming youths.”

Earlier, Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described Osimhen as “the new King of Serie A”