HURIWA Backs Matawalle’s Support Call For Tinubu, Says Northern Elders Criticism Misplaced

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has stepped forward to defend the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, amidst a wave of criticism following his recent remarks concerning the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a press conference organised by HURIWA in Abuja today, the prominent civil rights advocacy group expressed concern that Matawalle’s comments sparked controversy after he advocated for steadfast support for President Tinubu’s administration, particularly from appointees from the Northern region.

Advertisement

HURIWA highlighted that in his statement, Matawalle emphasised the imperative of collective solidarity and unwavering loyalty to the government’s initiatives aimed at advancing the nation’s interests.

Matawalle on Monday emphasised the importance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointees from the North taking a stand and showing unequivocal support for the administration.

He highlighted that every appointee must promote and defend the government against unjust attacks.

In reaction to Matawalle’s comments, former senator Kabiru Marafa demanded an apology, urging the Minister to withdraw his statement, which he described as portraying the NEF as a ‘burden’ and ‘paperweights’.

Advertisement

Marafa argued that Matawalle’s remarks were not reflective of President Tinubu’s position, emphasising Tinubu’s high regard for Northerners and their leaders.

However, speaking at the press conference, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, deemed Matawalle’s stance as not only justified but also necessary for the continuity of developmental efforts initiated by the current administration.

Onwubiko vehemently rejected attempts to misconstrue Matawalle’s remarks as divisive or inappropriate, asserting that Matawalle’s call for public solidarity with President Tinubu’s administration is both genuine and essential.

The leading human rights group further highlighted the significant contributions made by President Tinubu in appointing individuals from the Northern region to key positions in his government.

The group emphasised that Matawalle’s advocacy for collective support is a testament to his loyalty to the administration that appointed him.

Advertisement

The Association referenced the recent remarks made by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, regarding President Tinubu’s deliberate appointment of Northerners into key positions as a commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the North, indicating a genuine concern for the region’s welfare.

HURIWA dismissed the attacks against Matawalle as disguised attempts to undermine the achievements of President Tinubu’s government and urged Nigerians to focus on the collective progress of the nation.

The group stressed that Matawalle’s call for public solidarity with President Tinubu’s administration is not only commendable but also a genuine advocacy for collective support, extending beyond Northerners in government to all individuals entrusted with national responsibilities by President Tinubu.

“Those who oppose Matawalle’s clear-headed call for 100% loyalty to President Tinubu’s government are, in essence, political adversaries of the President, hiding their disloyalty under the guise of attacking Matawalle,” HURIWA argued.

Moreover, despite the recent criticisms, HURIWA encouraged Matawalle to continue boldly speaking out in support of President Tinubu’s administration, urging all Northerners entrusted with national responsibilities by President Tinubu to heed the call for unity and solidarity.

The organisation also urged President Tinubu to take note of the coordinated attacks against his Minister of State for Defence and to remain steadfast in advancing the agenda of his administration.