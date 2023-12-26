Peter Obi Laments Mass Slaughter In Plateau, Anambra, Others, Says Nigerian Security Agencies Overstretched

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has berated the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, noting that countries in open war, were yet to experience such degree of violence as recorded in some sections of the country.

Obi disclosed this in a series of posts via his X account on Tuesday, where he condemned the mass killing in Plateau State, and the recent attacks on Zamfara, Katsina and Anambra States.

“Even some countries in open declared wars have not experienced this level of insecurity, violence and loss of human lives,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that over 100 bodies have been recovered and over 200 houses razed after a coordinated attack on 20 communities on Christmas Eve in Plateau State.

He said, “After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community; plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured;

“With the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Katsina States where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped, and the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported; my thoughts went to our overstretched security operatives.”

To Obi, the welfare of the various security agencies whose duty is to safeguard human lives and properties despite the overwhelming nature of insecurity should also not be ignored.

“I am referring to those who face the risk of the supreme sacrifice to protect and defend the freedom of our dear nation and the liberties that come with our democracy. Let us spare them our thoughts and prayers this season.

“Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation. Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom.

“Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices,” he said.