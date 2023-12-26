Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Enugu Traditional Ruler

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the traditional ruler of Adani Autonomous Community in Uzo Uwani council area of Enugu State.

Igwe Patrick Ugwu, our correspondent gathered, was killed in his village on Christmas eve by suspected assassins.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, said eight suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

Uzuegbu said he was at the community with his team to assess the situation for effective police action.

According to him, both the masterminds and executioners of the criminal acts would be fished out to face the wrath of the law.

In his words, “The governor of Enugu State said I should relocate to this local government and ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate act are apprehended in line with the state’s zero tolerance for crime.

“Immediately the news got to me, I dispatch my men from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to visit here and ensure that all those involved are arrested because no incident like this should happen without severe consequences.

“I want to disclose that so far, we have arrested eight prime suspects, and we will continue to trail the remaining criminal masterminds of this murder. We must get to the root of this matter by unravelling all those behind the killing.

“I want to let you know that the governor is not happy that a breach of this nature could occur. So, he asked me to come here to ensure that all the criminals are fished out. I can assure you that these criminals will never go unpunished.

“So, all those responsible for this crime will be brought to book and punished according to the law.”

The Chairman of the local government area, Mr Chukwudi Nnadozie, assured that justice would be done.

He said, “The governor personally reached out to me about the deployment of local intelligence to uncover those behind this because he said all those culpable must face the wrath of the law.

“The CP also called me about the development and promised to be here. I want to appreciate the security agencies for their efforts.”

Speaking on the murder, the President-General of the community, Chief S.N Utazi, said his people were impressed by the quick response from the state government immediately the sad news broke. He called on the police to continue the manhunt for the remaining suspects.

The community’s traditional prime minister, Dr Obinna Ayogu, said they were shocked by the murder of the monarch.