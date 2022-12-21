Peter Obi Lauds Okupe For Stepping Down As Campaign DG

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accepted the resignation of the Director-General of his presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe.

Okupe resigned as Obi’s campaign DG after he was convicted of money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former campaign DG was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment with an option of a 13 million naira fine. He has since paid the fine.

In his resignation letter, Okupe said he is stepping down so that his personal travails become a source of distraction to the campaign.

Reacting, Obi thanked Okupe for his commitment and dedication to the campaign during his time as DG, adding that he hopes the Nigerian legal system affords him (Okupe) an opportunity to eventually clear his name.

“My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name,” Obi wrote in a letter to Okupe on Wednesday.