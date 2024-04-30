LAGOS-CALABAR HIGHWAY: Obi Questions Rationale For Project

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says Over $200m At Risk

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has questioned the rationale for the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway by the Federal Government at a time that the country is facing serious economic challenges, with poverty and hunger on the rise.

The Federal Government was recently accused of awarding the project to Hi-Tech Construction Limited without competitive bidding, and construction commenced early in March.

The commencement of work began about a week after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a contract worth N1.067 trillion for the construction of the first phase of the highway.

The road connects nine states, with two spurs leading up north.

While acknowledging the economic value of the road, which its conception dates back to Tafewa Balewa’s time, Obi noted that a lot of things have changed, making the project less important than the rising insecurity and poverty confronting the nation.

According to Obi, the government cannot be embarking on non-essential projects at this time, stressing that concentration should focus on maintaining the existing highways and improving security.

The former Anambra State governor said the nation cannot afford another white elephant project, adding that Nigeria’s urgent development needs are more real and essential.

“It’s time to question the rationale and timing of this and similar projects. The nation is in its worst economic state in history, with poverty and hunger spreading. The basic necessities of life are beyond reach for most Nigerians,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is a moment when a committed government cannot embark on non-essential projects. Existing highways urgently need maintenance, and insecurity makes travel unsafe.

“Just a few days ago, many lives were lost, and over 70 vehicles were burned in a fuel tanker explosion that occurred on the East-West road in Rivers State. This tragic accident was primarily caused by the extremely poor condition of the road, which has been neglected for years and urgently needs attention. Our economy is struggling, and our health institutions are ill-equipped. Why embark on an expensive new highway project when there are close to 50 abandoned federal highway projects across the country?

“The urgent necessities are nationwide security, poverty eradication, healthcare, and education, especially for the poor and underprivileged. It’s not too late to discontinue the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

“We cannot afford another expensive abandoned project. Nigeria’s urgent development needs are more real and essential. We do not need landscape decoration escapades.”

Despite public outcry, Federal Government has since begun the demolition of properties affected by the right of way on the coastal road construction. Some property owners along the right of way, like Landmark Group, had appealed for the road to be rerouted, saying it was going to affect its business.

Obi described the ongoing demolition as heart-wrenching, saying thativelihoods are being wiped away, and lifetime investments wasted.

He pointed out that over $200 million investments are at risk, above 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector facing imminent extinction, as well as 80 small businesses.

“Contrary to reason and the necessity for compassion in public policy, the federal government has commenced the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project

“The outcry against this project has been overwhelming due to the current situation in the country. However, reports as of yesterday indicate that demolition of businesses and residences in the designated right of way for the project has commenced from the Lagos end.

“The sight of this insensitive demolition is heart-wrenching. Livelihoods are being wiped away, lifetime investments are being wasted, and jobs are disappearing as bulldozers roar through. The homes of the elderly are being overturned by the power of bulldozers.

“This hasty flag-off defies the widespread outcry by the public, especially business and property owners directly affected by the project. Nobody knows the outcry that will accompany this project as it progresses towards poor rural landscapes.

“Thousands of jobs are about to be lost, with investments above $200 million at risk. Over 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector face imminent extinction, along with 80 small businesses and their 4000 mostly youth employees.

“At a time of rampant unemployment, the government is embarking on a job-losing project. The economic losses currently observed are primarily limited to the initial kilometers in the Lagos area. However, the 700 km stretch of this road will pass through rural regions where affected individuals lack the voice, power, or influence to assert their rights. Significant sections of the public have questioned the process preceding the project’s approval, yet the government remains deaf to reason and caution,” he stated.