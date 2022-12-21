Labour Party Campaign: Doyin Okupe Appeals Conviction, May Return As DG

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, says he has appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which convicted him of receiving government funds in cash without going through a financial institution.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while passing her verdict on December 19, 2022, agreed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that he diverted public funds through the Office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki totaling about N240m.

The judge thereby sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment or a 13 million naira fine on Counts 34 to 59 which had to do with receiving huge funds in cash.

The Judge, however, discharged him and two companies of counts 1 to 33 which bordered on money laundering, criminal breach of trust, and corruption.

Okupe paid the fine and subsequently resigned as DG, LP.

On Wednesday, Okupe posted the reaction of one of his lawyers, Tolu Babaleye Esq, saying the judgment of the trial court has been appealed.

The lawyer wrote, “There is a big lesson to be learnt from the experience of Dr. Doyin Okupe. You may not be guilty of corruption but be found guilty of collecting money in excess of 5Million which is a strict liability offense meaning that motive is immaterial and there is no defence for that action in Law according to his Lordship.

“Dr. Okupe is now at home with his family. Appeal has already been filed against the conviction and sentence as we are of a strong opinion that the law under which Dr. Okupe was found guilty does not apply to him.”

Since Okupe’s resignation, the Labour party is yet to replace him even though his quitting the campaign has been formally accepted by Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, in his letter of resignation, Okupe vowed to clear his name using the Nigerian legal system.

It is not immediately clear if he would return to the LP campaign if superior courts rule in his favor.