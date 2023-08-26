Petroleum Minister, NSA, NNPCL Boss, Others Visit Niger Delta, To Intensify War Against Crude Oil Theft

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday dispatched a high-powered delegation for stakeholders’ engagement and on-the-spot assessment of the progress of the war on crude oil theft.

Advertisement

The delegation was led by the Minister of Defence comprising of the Ministers of State for Defence; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, representative of the Chief Army Staff, Commander Operation Delta Safe, representative of the DG DSS, and SA to the President on Energy.

The team from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Mele Kyari, the Executive Vice President Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, and the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Mr. Bala Wunti were also part of the delegation.

The visit is coming barely 24 hours after inspecting the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex to assess start-up readiness.

The message from the President’s delegation to the Niger-Delta was loud and clear. “We are ready to do whatever it takes for a peaceful Niger-Delta, give peace a chance, stop crude oil theft and economic sabotage.”

Advertisement

The delegation is recharged with determination to build on recent success and ride on the good will of the new administration to eliminate Crude Oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The joint mission started at the Nigerian Airforce Base Port Harcourt from where the delegation proceeded to the Rivers State Government House to pay a courtesy call on the Governor of Rivers State.

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, addressed journalist’s shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Governor and stated the objectives of the delegation and the charge by the President.

Upon return to the Airforce base, the delegation embarked on an overflight over Owaza, Bille, Azuzuama, Ahoada, Rumuekepe Ebocha, Abacheke, Egbema, Ohaji, and Koko communities of Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Delta states.

At Owaza the team visited the Trans-Niger Pipeline Right of Way where many dismantled illegal connections where observed.

Advertisement

During the aerial assessment, the delegation gained first-hand insights into the progress of the war on crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

They observed clandestine refineries, illegal bunkering operations, and the scale of environmental devastation, collectively translating into severe economic losses for the country.

The visit was also an opportunity for the delegation to show their presence in the communities and assess the gravity of the situation and the critical need to strengthen collaboration for a comprehensive solution.

The Community Security Contractors were also on ground to brief the delegation on recent successes and challenges encountered.

The joint participation of the Ministers, the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, Oil and Gas Industry Regulators, and The NNPC Limited leadership underscores the unity of purpose among various stakeholders to combat the large scale economic sabotage holding the entire country to ransom.