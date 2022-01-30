Philanthropist Donates Digital X-ray Machine To Enugu Hospital To Commemorate Birthday

The chairman of Roban Stores, Sir Rob Onyebuchi Anwatu, weekend, donated a digital x-ray machine to Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, to mark his 65th birthday.

Sir Anwatu told newsmen during the event that the gesture was in commemoration of his 65th birthday on January 30, 2022.

He said it was also to appreciate God for His goodness and mercies to him, adding that God has been kind to his company in general and his family in particular.

The governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, inaugurated the digital x-ray machine alongside the archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Emmanuel O. Chukwuma.

The governor commended the gesture and called for its emulation.

The Anglican church seized the opportunity to thank Gov Ugwuanyi for constructing the internal road of Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, which leads to the hospital and other interventions by his administration.

The church equally commended Roban Stores Limited for providing the medical facility for the enhancement of healthcare services in the hospital and beyond.

The digital x-ray machine was dedicated by Archbishop Chukwuma.