PHOTOS: 53-Year-Old Kenny Ogungbe Completes NYSC, Expresses Gratitude To God
Kenny Ogungbe, the chairman of Kennis Music and Kennis FM, has completed the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Ogungbe, 53, did his Passing Out Parade (POP) on Thursday, October 12, 2023, alongside other Nigerian youths.
The one-year mandatory service for the Batch C stream concluded on October 12th.
Ogungbe shared photos of himself and other NYSC members via his Instagram page to celebrate the significant milestone and attributed all glory to God for a year of service to his beloved nation.
He wrote, “NYSC GRADUATION/POP TODAY. Lagos/12C. Graduation Day. To God Be The Glory.”