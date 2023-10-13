PHOTOS: 53-Year-Old Kenny Ogungbe Completes NYSC, Expresses Gratitude To God

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kenny Ogungbe, the chairman of Kennis Music and Kennis FM, has completed the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Ogungbe, 53, did his Passing Out Parade (POP) on Thursday, October 12, 2023, alongside other Nigerian youths.

Advertisement

Kenny Ogungbe With other Corps members

The one-year mandatory service for the Batch C stream concluded on October 12th.

Ogungbe shared photos of himself and other NYSC members via his Instagram page to celebrate the significant milestone and attributed all glory to God for a year of service to his beloved nation.

He wrote, “NYSC GRADUATION/POP TODAY. Lagos/12C. Graduation Day. To God Be The Glory.”

Advertisement

Kenny Ogungbe With a colleague

Music Executive, Kenny Ogungbe