Protests Erupt Across Middle East Over Israel’s Pounding Of Gaza After Hamas’ Attack

On Friday afternoon, thousands of people trooped out in their numbers across Middle East countries including Iraq, Yemen and Jordan, to protest against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said its military operation was targeted at wiping out Hamas militants who last Saturday carried out a deadly attack on Israel.

The protests are happening after Hamas called on supporters around the world to stage a “Day of Rage” protest in solidarity of its war against Israel.

Most western countries did not take this directive lightly.

The United States Police have been put on high alert against any pro-Hamas or pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Associated Press reports that “From Amman, Jordan, to Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, Muslims poured out onto the streets after weekly Friday prayers, angered by the Israeli strikes in a war that began after the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.”

The development is occurring as the IDF has ordered 1.1 million northern Palestinians to relocate southwards as it prepares to launch a ground offensive aimed at the total destruction of Hamas.

Hamas, who had infiltrated Southern Israel on Saturday and killed hundreds of its citizens, told Palestinians to ignore Israel’s directive on evacuation.

The United Nations has called for a ceasefire.