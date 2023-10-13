We Will Challenge Ifeanyi Ubah’s Defection In Court – YPP

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Young Progressives Party, YPP, has vowed to explore legal options to challenge the defection of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in court.

The YPP National Publicity Secretary, Egbeola Wale-Martins, disclosed this on Friday while addressing newsmen following Ubah’s defection on Thursday.

The senator had defected during plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

But the YPP on Friday brushed aside the claim while blaming the ruling party, the APC, for trying to turn the country into a one-party state.

“The news making the rounds on the defection of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is unfortunate, especially at a time when we should be consolidating on our gains in the just concluded general election.

“We ought to be building a formidable opposition to challenge the reckless ruling party responsible for the several woes currently being faced by Nigerians,” Egbeola Wale-Martins said.

According to him, “Ubah may have defected to the APC for a number of reasons, but irreconcilable differences within the party are definitely not one of it.

“And there is no need crying wolf where there is none,” he declared.

He frowned at what he called a demarketing strategy of parties by people who embark on defection, stressing that, “We are aware of the legal implications of his action and are ready to explore all available options within the ambit of the law.

“After the National Working Committee would have met to decide on the way forward, more information on this matter will be made available to the public in the coming days,” he said.

While revealing that YPP leadership had always provided the needed support for Ubah, he added, “We condemn the APC for its shameless penchant for scavenging political parties in an attempt to make Nigeria a one-party state, which is not healthy for the growth of democracy.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC should concentrate more on solving the myriad of challenges confronting the nation rather than this desperate suffocation of opposition political parties,” he said.

Ubah’s defection is the first to hit the 10th Senate and has left the YPP with only two lawmakers in the Assembly – the two elected members in the House of Representatives.