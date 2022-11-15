PHOTOS: Joseph Tarka University Honours Kyari With Doctorate Degree

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari has been conferred with a Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

The award was given to Kyari by the Vice Chancellor of the University,

Prof. A. R. Kimbir on Monday in Makurdi.

The Executive Vice President, Business Services of the NNPC, Mr. Danladi Inuwa received the award on behalf of the GCEO in Makurdi.

Danladi Inuwa receiving the award on behalf of the GCEO in Makurdi.

The achievements of the NNPC Boss in the transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have been recognized both locally and internationally.

For instance, before now, Kyari has won the Leadership Newspapers Group Chief Executive Officer of the year award for 2021; the African Energy Chief Executive Officer of the year award; the 2020 Zik prize for public service leadership; the Sun Newspapers Man of the year award; and the BusinessDay Newspapers energy executive of the year award among others.

Kyari’s achievement has been described as unrivaled in the history of the National Oil Company.

He was responsible for the Open Government Initiative that ushered in an era of transparency and accountability in the NNPC’s operations.

He has also kept his promise to the NNPC and Nigeria by increasing the nation’s oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, from 37 billion barrels.

The NNPC Boss has also assisted in resolving disputes around deep offshore bloc to further boost the nation’s oil production, and ensuring the successful flag-off of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, among several other projects in the oil and gas industry.

