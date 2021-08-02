PHOTOS: Nigeria To Win First Olympic Medal In Tokyo As Blessing Oborududu Moves To Finals

By Ukpe Philip
Blessing Oborududu, Beat Mongolian Opponent Battsetseg Soronzonbold/ Reuters

Blessing Oborududu has beat Mongolian opponent in the Women’s freestyle 68kg Wrestling event, a win which will end Nigeria’s medal-less participation in Japan.

Oborududu defeated Battsetseg Soronzonbold 7-2 Victory by Points (VPO1) scored by the opponent to see her through to the final against Tamyra Marianna Stock-Mensah on Tuesday August 3 at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

The ten-time African champion had in the early hour of today battled Manolova Elis of Azerbaijan, where she flawlessly won 13-2 without any point scored by the opponent (Victory by Technical Superiority – VSU1) to advance to the quarter finals.

She proceeded to beat Kazakhstan’s Zhumanazarova Meerim 3-2 (VPO1) to reach the semi- finals where she defeated Mongolia’s Soronzonbold at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

PHOTOS:

Other Sports

