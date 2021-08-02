MTN To Rehabilitate Enugu-Onitsha Expressway To Mark 20th Anniversary

MTN Nigeria will participate in rehabilitating the Enugu-Onitsha expressway to mark its 20th anniversary of operations in Nigeria.

This was stated by the telecoms giant’s Board of Directors under its Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme.

THE WHISTLER reports that the road links Southeast and Southsouth, as well as northcentral states of Benue and Kogi. The road has been in a gory state over the years, resulting in both human and material losses. Although there are segments of construction ongoing on the expressway by the federal government, the pace has been at snail’s pace.

The intervention was contained in a statement by the MTN Nigeria, seen by this website on Monday.

It read, “We intend to participate in the restoration and refurbishment of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway. Conversations in this regard have already commenced, and further announcements will be made in due course.

“In line with our desire to plant deeper and more permanent roots in Nigeria, we have also initiated plans to commission a purpose-built, state-of-the arts MTN head office designed to act as a central hub for our network, a catalyst for creativity and innovation, and a showcase for the flexible working structures that are driving efficiency gains in this new normal working environment.”

It added that the head office would meet the highest global environmental standards, demonstrating the role of green technology in the future.

Our correspondent gathered that sequel to MTN Group’s decision to sell fourteen percent of its investments in MTN Nigeria, subject to market conditions over the medium-term, MTN Nigeria’s shareholders approved an equity shelf programme at the last Annual General Meeting.

The measure will boost Nigerians’ stakes in the mutli-national company.