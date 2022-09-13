PHOTOS: Owerri On Lockdown As Buhari Makes Second Visit In 12 Months

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State capital, Owerri, is on lockdown as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the state today (Tuesday) to commission some projects done by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) had earlier declared sit-at-home across the five South Eastern states over the president’s visit and in show of solidarity with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu is facing charges bordering on terrorism and treasonably felony over attacks linked to IPOB in the region.

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER observed heavy military and security presence across major roads in Owerri just as schools, markets, shops, and banks are closed.

The mood in the state is similar to what was witnessed in September 2021 when President Buhari visited the state to commission some projects.

However, along IMSU junction in the state capital, our correspondent observed that canopies were arranged as the president is expected to commission the first phase of Okigwe road reconstruction there.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, had assured residents of maximum security before, during and after the president’s visit.

“Security is absolutely guaranteed, I can assure you that because we are talking the commander in chief coming to one of the states of the federal republic of Nigeria which is under his watch. So whatever that needs to be done to ensure that the place is safe will be sealed to be done. I can tell you that there will be no threat whatsoever,” Emelumba said in a press statement.

Buhari will also commission the first phase of the Owerri-Okigwe road, the rehabilitated Imo State House of Assembly, and the Owerri -Orlu road.