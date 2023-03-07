PHOTOS: Presidential Tribunal: Peter Obi Hires SAN Who Helped Restore His ‘Stolen Mandate’ As Anambra Governor

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lead counsel for Peter Obi and the Labour party, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, arrived the Presidential Election Tribunal, in Abuja to push for the permission to inspect the materials the Independent National Electoral Commission used during the just concluded polls in which Bola Tinubu was declared winner.

Ikpeazu is apparently a long-time attorney for Obi having represented him when he had challenges as Anambra governor.

Following Obi’s impeachment as Anambra State governor, Ikpeazu led the legal team that convinced the Supreme Court in 2006/2007 to restored him to his position as governor.

The apex court decision in Obi’s favor ensured he completed his tenure in office.

On Tuesday, Ikpeazu arrived the court room alongside other lawyers, and was on his seat as the 3-man panel of judges entered the courtroom.

The LP’s case before the tribunal borders on the court’s approval for Obi to inspect INEC materials so as to establish claims that the 2023 presidential election was marred by alleged ballot rigging.

But the INEC has equally asked the court to vary the decision and allow it reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to enable it conduct the forthcoming governorship election holding on March 11.