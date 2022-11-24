PHOTOS: When Governor Soludo Walked Up To Peter Obi At Church Function

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and one of his predecessors, Peter Obi met and exchanged pleasantries at Patrick’s Cathedral Awka during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor ‘s 70th birthday

Advertisement

This is coming days after Soludo raised dust on Obi’s ability to win the 2023 presidential elections under the Labour party platform.

“Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too; and he knows that we know. The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to APGA. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama! That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024,” Soludo stated on November 14.

On his part, Obi had replied to Soludo, challenging him to do better than him as a professor, adding that “For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him opportunity to do it and succeed. For me, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish. You stop where you stop; other people will continue from there.”

However, Soludo’s comment drew strong criticisms for and against the duo but the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide recently formally adopted Obi as its candidate on the grounds that “Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany and above all, the Igbo collective consciousness.”

On Thursday, the Office of the Chief Press Secretary Govt House Awka , through its Facebook page, Soludo TV, floated pictures depicting the governor welcoming Obi despite his political criticisms of him.

Advertisement

“Just before the mass started, Governor Soludo stepped out from his pew and walked over to where the former governor was seated to greet him, welcoming him to the Capital city.

“Even amid so many political disagreements, they both understand they are Ndi-Anambra. Yes! We are Ndi-Anambra. We lead, and others follow!,” the government media page wrote.

Facebook users who reacted to the photos, claimed that Soludo had to do it publicly because Igbo leaders were against his earlier remarks of Obi.

See Photos: