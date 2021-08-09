Plot To Remove PDP Chairman Thickens As Reps Caucus Serves Quit Notice

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has asked embattled national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to save the party by resigning from office.

The caucus, in its resolution at the end of an online meeting over the weekend, also asked the party’s Board of Trustees and PDP Governors Forum to ensure immediate resolution of the current challenges facing the party.

In the resolution by the caucus leader and his deputy, Kingsley Chinda and Chukwuka Onyema respectively, the PDP lawmakers said that another three months under the current national chairman will not be in the interest of the party.

The caucus said after an extensive deliberation on various aspects of concern expressed by members of the party across the federation on the leadership of the party, it resolves as follows:

“… the National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilised for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

“FURTHER NOTES that there is no clear road map, blue print or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

“NOTES TOO that the lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

“ALSO NOTE that whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.

“EXPRESS concern that while the PDP National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus contributed notably to the party in the past, cogent accusations currently being levelled against his leadership far transcend personal issues as there is an established consistent and persistent pattern of inadequate consultations, even with members of the PDP House Caucus, thereby giving rise to hitherto unspoken feelings of intra-party alienation in several quarters including in his NWC.

“Such has manifested into, or encouraged or fueled the exit of many prominent and highly-experienced party members with many more at the brink of leaving, if nothing is done fast.

“FURTHER concerned that a further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.”

The caucus therefore

“urge the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start.”