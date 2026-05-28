PMS Vessel Sealed Over Documentation Breach—Customs

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The Nigeria Customs Service has explained why it sealed MT NY Maria, stating that the vessel discharged Premium Motor Spirit without obtaining the required Customs clearance at the MRS Terminal, Dantata Jetty, Tincan Island Port.

The Public Relations Officer of the Tincan Island Command of the NCS, Oscar Ivara, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday while reacting to reports surrounding the incident involving the vessel.

The clarification followed reports (Not THE WHISTLER) alleging that officers of the NCS prevented the discharge of MT NY Maria, carrying 81,200 metric tonnes of PMS, reportedly loaded from the Dangote refinery at the Tincan Island terminal of MRS in Apapa, Lagos.

Reacting to the development, Ivara said it had decided to address what it described as misleading narratives regarding its enforcement action on the vessel.

“On Saturday, 23 May 2026, officers of the Boarding and Rummaging Unit boarded the vessel upon its arrival from the Dangote Refinery to conduct routine documentation and compliance procedures in line with the provisions of the NCS Act, 2023.

“During the exercise, it was discovered that the vessel lacked complete documentation, particularly the mandatory last port clearance required from the port of origin.

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“In line with established procedures, officers granted the vessel’s agent a two-day period to provide the outstanding document while the vessel was lawfully sealed and placed under customs control pending compliance.

“Contrary to the directive issued by the NCS, officers subsequently received intelligence on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, that the vessel had commenced discharge operations without obtaining the requisite customs clearance and while still under official customs seal”, Ivara explained.

According to Ivara, despite NCS officers encountering resistance from security personnel at the terminal, it finally gained lawful access to the premises and thus discontinued the discharge process.

“They directed the ship master to immediately discontinue the unauthorised discharge activity and report to the Enforcement Unit to provide official statements regarding the incident. The vessel was thereafter resealed in accordance with extant procedures.

“The service wishes to state categorically that the ship master was not arrested at any point but was only invited to make statements as part of ongoing investigations.”

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Ivara maintained that officers acted within the provisions of the NCS Act, 2023, particularly sections relating to customs inspections, enforcement procedures and cargo clearance within customs-controlled areas.

Subsequently, he stated that Section 31(2)(b) of the Act classifies international seaports as customs control zones, while Section 31(4) mandates that imported goods must undergo inspection and clearance under Customs supervision before discharge.

“It is pertinent to note that the NCS Act, 2023, empowers officers to board, inspect, detain, and, where necessary, enforce compliance measures on vessels and cargoes operating within customs-controlled areas. Sections 212, 222, 223, 225, and 226 provide clear legal authority for officers to enter premises, inspect vessels, regulate boarding procedures, patrol freely within customs areas, and detain ships where violations are established or reasonably suspected.

“The service reiterates that no vessel, terminal operator, shipping company, or individual is above the law and that all stakeholders operating within Nigeria’s port environment are expected to comply fully with documentation, clearance, and operational requirements before commencing discharge or cargo-handling activities,” Ivara warned.

He said the agency would continue enforcing trade and security regulations while urging the public to avoid spreading unverified narratives capable of undermining confidence in regulatory institutions.

“The service therefore urges members of the public to rely on verified information from official channels and to avoid amplifying misleading narratives that could undermine lawful enforcement actions and public confidence in regulatory institutions”, he stated.