Police Arrest 7 Persons Impersonating Rivers State TaskForce Members

Some men parading themselves as officials of the Rivers State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading were on Thursday apprehended around the town axis of Port Harcourt.

Coordinator of the Taskforce, DSP Felix, disclosed this during a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, “The fake taskforce members extort huge sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public including impounding of vehicles.

“Their illegal activities around portharcourt is becoming alarming which have raised serious worry and concern.

“Reports we have gotten on daily basis about the manner in which our men extort money from members of the public led us to immediate investigation to find out the culprits.”he said.

The Rivers State Taskforce paraded seven persons over the alleged impersonation of its members.

DSP Felix told THE WHISTLER that “We are charging the seven culprits to court immediately.”