Tributes As Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Laid To Rest

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood Veteran Broadcaster and Actor, Sadiq Daba, who died on Wednesday has been laid to rest at a Cemetery in Agege, Lagos.

Daba was survived by two children and grandchildren. The diseased came into acting in early 70’s, and was also a former staff of the Nigerian Television Authority.

The late Nollywood star had been featured in many movies such as ‘October 1’ and ‘Citation.’

‘Citation’ which was the last movie he acted before he died was released in October last year.

Sadiq had battled with leukaemia and Prostrate Cancer for a long time before he passed on.

Some Nollywood Celebrities and prominent Nigerians on Thursday took to their Social Media handles to pay tributes to the late Daba describing him as an Icon.

A former Vice-President of Nigeria Atiku commended him for the joy he brought to many.

He said, “Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba, thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven, and your memories be a blessing.”

Ex-senator, Shehu Sani said, “He has been through a long journey of life. An Ace Presenter and Actor from a generation of morally upright TV professionals. May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”

Also, Rita Dominic said, “A Titan has gone to rest. Rest in Peace Sir Sadiq Daba. You made some of our childhood memorable with cock crow at dawn and other great works of art. Your legacy lives on. Adieu Icon.”

For Ali Nuhu, he said, “May Jannat be your final abode Alh Sadiq Daba, ameen. We lost a great Icon”.

Also, Yomi Fash-Lanso said, “I’m so happy I belonged to the set of actors that knew you, worked with you, ate with you, wine and crack jokes with you. Your sense of humor and deep knowledge was always magnetic.

“You were an embodiment of total art and freedom. Your light always shone through whenever you were around. Rest peacefully well Egbon Sadiq Daba. You will be greatly missed.”

In his condolence message, popular Comedian Ayo Makun said, ” RIP uncle Daba, you ran a good race and you have finished well. May your memories be a blessing to Nollywood and the rest of the World.”