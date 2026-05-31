Viral Video Of Armed Men In Ikorodu Old — Lagos Police

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The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media that allegedly shows the recent arrest of Fulani men in possession of arms and ammunition in Ikorodu, describing the footage as outdated and misleading.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the command said the video relates to an incident that occurred more than three years ago and does not reflect the current security situation in Ikorodu or any other part of Lagos State.

According to the police, the recirculation of the old footage as a recent event is capable of causing unnecessary panic, fear and apprehension among residents.

“The video currently circulating on social media platforms depicting the arrest of some Fulani men allegedly found in possession of arms and ammunition in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is an old clip of an incident that occurred over three (3) years ago and does not reflect the current security situation in Ikorodu or any part of Lagos State,” the statement said.

The command urged members of the public to disregard the video and avoid sharing unverified information that could undermine public confidence and peace.

It also warned social media users and content creators against the spread of false, unverified and alarmist reports capable of causing public disorder, noting that individuals found deliberately disseminating misinformation or fake news would be investigated and prosecuted in line with existing laws.

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Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, has ordered sustained and enhanced deployment of police personnel and operational assets to identified black spots, strategic locations and entry and exit points across the state.

The command said the security measures are being implemented in collaboration with other security and safety agencies to ensure the continued protection of residents and visitors.

It assured Lagos residents that adequate measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property and encouraged them to go about their lawful activities without fear.

The police also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and support security agencies by providing timely, credible and actionable information on suspicious persons, movements or activities within their communities.

According to the command, public cooperation remains vital to preventing crime and strengthening security across the state.

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Checks by THE WHISTLER on Sunday on X showed that several users had shared a video alleging the arrest of Fulani men in possession of arms and ammunition.