Police Arrest Serial Rapist For Defiling 5 Minors In Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Wilson Sunday, a 35- year-old serial rapist for raping five (5) minors, all within 8 -14 age bracket in Bachure,Yola North Local Government Area.

According to SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, the suspect, a resident of Damilu in Yola North allegedly committed the crime in January 2023 and continued until luck ran out on him when he was arrested on 4th June 2023.

Nguroje said the suspect disguised himself and lured the victims into an uncompleted building away from the eyes of the public and took advantage of them.

He got the chance to carry out such unlawful carnal knowledge of the minors while they were on their way or returning from school.

The spokesman said the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kofare by the parents of the victims after they observed the unrepentant attitude of the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect is a father of two and now leaving alone after he separated with his wife.

“Investigation further reveals that the accused was once convicted for similar offence.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola expressed worry over the unfortunate incident and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID to take over investigation and ensure deligent prosecution,” Nguroje said.

In a similar case, Raphael Peter, a 22- year- old living at Bulabuli in Michika Local Government was arrested by the Command’s operatives attached to Divisional Police Headquarters, Mubi North for raping an 18 -year- old Student.

The Police Commissioner advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be very watchful of their kids against such criminals who roam about seeking to take advantage of minors.

He equally advised that such suspicious characters should be reported to the Police.

He also called on the general public especially Parents to key into the Command’s Fight against all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and promised to prosecute perpetrators in accordance with the extant laws