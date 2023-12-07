NAWOJ Tasks North Central Governors On GBV, Urges First Ladies To Lead Charge

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In line with the on-going 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D, has tasked the governors of the North Central States, as well as the FCT Administration, to be proactive in the fight against GBV.

The Association said this can be achieved by investing in women and girls, and accelerating actions to end GBV; even as the Association urges First Ladies in the North Central to use their good offices to champion the campaign.

Advertisement

The NAWOJ noted that the international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day.

A statement by vice president, NAWOJ Zone D, Comrade Chizoba Ogbeche, and secretary, Juliana Ose Ofoku, noted that more action is needed to ensure women in all their diversity, live free of violence and coercion and calls on government at all levels to key into the UNiTE campaign theme: Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls.

While advocating increased awareness about GBV, challenge of discriminatory attitudes, and improved laws and services to end GBV; the duo maintained that efforts should include strengthening women and women groups by scaling up funding; focus on survivors and frontline responders, as well as address patriarchy and the root causes of the menace in our society; collect more.and better data on GBV.

The leadership said the campaign should be sustained beyond the 16 Days of Activism in order to ensure GBV is curbed and women and girls are protected from the menace.

Advertisement

UN Women record indicates that globally, an estimated 736 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life, 30 per cent of women aged 15 and older. This figure does not include sexual harassment.

Similarly, the Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) found that 9 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 had suffered sexual assault at least once in their lifetime and 31 per cent had experienced physical violence.

This is as health impacts of violence can last a lifetime, affecting physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health hence the campaign provides an important opportunity for governments and other actors to take stock of progress and live up to their commitments.