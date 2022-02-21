Police Arrest Vandals Stealing Components On Lagos/Ibadan Railway

The police have arrested suspected vandals stealing clips used to fasten rail tracks.

The arrest was announced in a statement on Monday by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso.

The police said the two suspects were arrested at Omi Adio area in the Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan on Friday.

The CP said the suspects were caught in the act and some of the clips and other components already vandalised were recovered from them

The statement read, “In a sustained effort to rid Oyo State of criminal elements and as well secure its critical assets and infrastructure, the dragnet of the Oyo State Police Command on Friday 18/02/2022 caught up with suspected vandals specialized in the criminal trade of harvesting and selling Pandrol (Railroad) clips.

” The suspects; Ibrahim Saidu ‘m’ age 20 years and his accomplice, Muritala Abdulahi ‘m’ age 30 years were arrested on Friday 18/02/2022 at about 18:30hrs in the act of vandalizing rail infrastructure at Ile-Esho Area, Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area.

“This followed an intelligence driven surveillance by the command operatives attached to Omi-Adio Divisional Police Headquarters.

“Thirty-Four Pandrol Clips/railroad clips, one fish plate, one hacksaw and a damaged railpot were among the items recovered from the suspects.

” The suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with ongoing investigations tailored at apprehending their entire criminal network.”

It will be recalled that vandals had forced trains on the Lagos/Ibadan Railway line to stop following the removal of some clips on the track.