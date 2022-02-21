Confusion In APC As Party Makes U-Turn, Announces New Date For National Convention

Barely hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to inform him of cancelation of its planned national convention, the ruling party has picked March 26 as the new date for its convention.

The party which had told INEC that it would hold its zonal congresses on March 26,however, reversed the decision and announced a new timetable and schedule of activities for the congresses and convention.

According to the new timetable seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday evening, the APC has fixed March 12 for its zonal congresses while its national convention was rescheduled for March 26, 2022.

