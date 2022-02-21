Confusion In APC As Party Makes U-Turn, Announces New Date For National Convention

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

Barely hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to inform him of cancelation of its planned national convention, the ruling party has picked March 26 as the new date for its convention.

The party which had told INEC that it would hold its zonal congresses on March 26,however, reversed the decision and announced a new timetable and schedule of activities for the congresses and convention.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Buni Delaying APC Convention To Lobby For Vice-President – Party Chieftain

According to the new timetable seen by THE WHISTLER on Monday evening, the APC has fixed March 12 for its zonal congresses while its national convention was rescheduled for March 26, 2022.

More details to follow…

You might also like

Buni Delaying APC Convention To Lobby For Vice-President – Party Chieftain

Rivers: More Intrigues In APC As Magnus Abe Group Dissociates Itself From Plan To…

Why Osun APC Gov Primary Can’t Be Fair– Aregbesola’s Candidate

BREAKING: APC To Postpone National Convention

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.